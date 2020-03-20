Wanda P. Seripinas Mar 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WESTVILLE — Wanda P. Seripinas, 79, of Westville, died at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at home.Funeral services will be at a later date. Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers