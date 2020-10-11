GIFFORD — Wanda Kathleen Scott, 87 of Gifford, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Country Health Rehab and Nursing Home, Gifford.
She was born Nov. 25, 1932, in Greenup, the daughter of Kenneth and Bessie (Eveland) Thomas. She married Paul Scott in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1987.
She is survived by a son, Jeff Scott (Becky) of Urbana; three grandchildren, Jennifer Scott Butts (Dustin), Jon Scott (Casey) and Jason Scott (Chelsea); eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Thomas (Faith) of Elgin; and a long-time companion, Bill McNeil.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Michael; and two brothers.
Wanda attended Effingham schools and was an order taker at Magnavox and later J.M. Jones.
She loved anything outside involving the sun. She enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing cards.
Her family, especially her grands and great-grands, were her loves.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, U, with visitation starting at 10:30. Pastor Hank Sanford will officiate, and burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
