CHAMPAIGN — Wanda Karen Speer, 87, died peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
She was born on June 15, 1933, in Mattoon, to Ross A. and Leona Hanner.
She met the love of her life, Dwain Speer, through a mutual friend and future sister-in-law. Wanda and Dwain were married June 6, 1956. They relocated to Champaign and raised four children. They were happily married for 27 years before Dwain died unexpectedly.
If you knew Wanda, you knew she loved the simpler things in life; turtles, frogs, dogs and cats, visiting the creek and finding rocks with her kids, hanging laundry outside at the first sign of spring and sunbathing in the backyard with a good book. Wanda was well known for her chocolate chip cookies, baking them often and for everyone. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and spent many hours watching her beloved Cubbies play. She looked forward to daily walks with her best friend, Charlotte, and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren. Wanda wasn’t the life of the party but never left one early, especially when the party involved being with her children.
Wanda took great pleasure and honor working at IPAT (Institute for Personality and Ability Testing) for more than 30 years. She took pride in her talent to provide excellent customer service, solve problems and build relationships with customers.
Her very name describes her best; devoted to others’ welfare, self-sacrificing and unselfish. Despite her own struggles and despair, Wanda was full of grace. She touched our lives with her kind heart, beautiful smile and willingness to help, no matter what the circumstance.
She will be lovingly remembered by three of her children, Joel (Leathea) of Bloomington, Dale (Susan) of Woodstock, Ga., and Karen Boeckmann (Tom) of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Matthew Speer, Cody Speer, Joshua Speer, Jordan Speer, Lauren Boeckmann and Allison Boeckmann; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwain; son, Andrew; sister, Jeanne Newland; and brother-in-law, Dick Newland.
Knowing how very much she has missed them, the reunion in heaven with Dwain, Andy, her family and friends is one that fills our hearts with joy.
The family wishes to send a special thank-you to the staff of Brentwood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice, both located in Franklin, for making Wanda’s final days comfortable and peaceful. Gratitude is also extended to friends and extended family for their love and comfort over the years.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a graveside funeral service at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Champaign County Humane Society in Wanda’s name. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.