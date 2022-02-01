Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.