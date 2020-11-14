URBANA — Wanda Lee Sturdyvin, 87, of Urbana passed away peacefully at home Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020).
She was surrounded by her family. There will be a Catholic Mass on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801, with Father Remy officiating. Following the services, she will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Philo.
Wanda was born on Sept. 11, 1933, in Urbana, to John and Martha (Reynolds) Miebach. She attended school in Urbana and graduated from Urbana High School in 1951. Throughout the years, Wanda worked as a telephone switchboard operator, as a receptionist for Personal Care and as an usher at the Assembly Hall and Memorial Stadium. She loved the Chief, and she loved her Illini.
Wanda married Raymond Sturdyvin on Nov. 14, 1953, and was married 27 years. She leaves behind her children, Paula Sturdyvin, Chris (Jackie) Sturdyvin, Kelly Sturdyvin, Carla (Bill) Simmering and Marla Frisby; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Geri Schubert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Miebach; and sister, Louise Lawhead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Wanda's name to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Music Program. Messages and memories may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.