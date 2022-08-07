CHAMPAIGN — Wanda Elaine Brooks Tuchel, 99, passed away at home on Dec. 3, 2021.
She was born in Springfield on March 18, 1922, to Fern and Robert Brooks. After graduating from Lanphier High School with honors, Wanda attended Illinois State University and, later, the University of Illinois. While at ISU, Wanda met and married Robert Tuchel in 1942. After Robert returned from military service in 1945, they settled in Champaign, where they built the house in which they lived the remainder of their lives. Wanda was active in the community, helping in her children’s schools, at church, as a member of the Burnham Hospital Auxiliary and as an election judge. For many years, she enjoyed attending the Antiques Study Group and Danville Redbud China Painting Club. She took great pleasure in playing bridge with friends of many years.
Together, Wanda and Robert had four children, Robert B. Tuchel, Thomas Tuchel, Elaine Biser and Trenna Thomas. In addition to raising her four children and working at the Champaign County Farm Bureau, Wanda pursued her interest in art and antiques. Through study, she became skilled as an artist and as a restorer of antiques, including needle arts, upholstery, caning and weaving rush seats. She never met a craft at which she wasn’t tempted to try her hand. Upon settling in Champaign, Wanda and Robert joined the First Presbyterian Church and remained active members. Wanda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose grace, calm, warmth and selflessness continues to inspire and comfort her family.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 77 years and four siblings.
Her children survive, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign, with Pastor Matt Matthews officiating. Interment will be in Minier Cemetery, Minier.