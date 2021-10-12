RANTOUL — Wanda Wilken, 82, of Rantoul passed away Friday morning (Oct. 8, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
She was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Urbana, a daughter of William and Tena (Huls) Goldenstein.
She is survived by two children, William (Brenda) Wilken of Rantoul and daughter Susan “Sue” (David) Schmiedeler of Olathe, Kan.; a granddaughte, Lexie Wilken of Rantoul; and a sister, Marcetti (Jeff) Buenting of Gifford.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Wanda attended Rantoul Township High School. She made her living cleaning homes in the area. She loved to watch her children in their sports and was a big Illinois basketball fan. She loved dining with friends and hanging out at the bowling alley.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 Friday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.