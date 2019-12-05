WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Wardell Briggs, 82, of Wichita Falls, Texas, formerly of Champaign, died at 3:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at Hospice Care of Wichita Falls.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Grove Street Church of God In Christ, 501 Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. Way, Champaign. Funeral services will follow at 11. Minister Gerry Thomas will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.