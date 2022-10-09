CHAMPAIGN — Warren “Chip” Lukemire of Champaign passed away Aug. 9, 2022, in Brighton, Colo.
He was born in Urbana on March 7, 1965, the son of Gerald and Susan (Stahl) Lukemire.
Chip is survived by his son, Robbie Lukemire of Goodyear, Ariz.; dog, Bella; sister, Sheri Lukemire of Tolono; and stepmother, Pamela Lukemire.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Gerald and Susan; a brother, Scott Lukemire (Jan 1968); and a niece, Mattizen Lukemire.
Chip owned his own trucking company. He loved animals, especially his dog, Bella. Chip was deep in his Christian faith. While residing in Arizona, he was a preacher at the church he attended and enjoyed attending the Vineyard Bible Study Group in Urbana. Chip was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Bears and Cubs.
Graveside services at Rossville Cemetery will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 15.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be made at renner-wikoffchapel.com.