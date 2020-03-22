HOMER — Warren Gordon, 100, of Homer passed away Friday (March 20, 2020) at home.
Private family services will be held. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is assisting the family.
Warren was born Sept. 7, 1919, in Urbana, the son of Charles Clinton and Mary Apperson Gordon. He married his 100-year-old wife, Edith Smith, on June 30, 1945, in Homer. She survives.
Survivors also include his son, Raymie (Robin) Gordon of Danville; daughter, Marsha (John) Ketchen of Knoxville, Tenn.; son, Dan (Carol) Gordon of Homer; daughter, Sharon Lawrence of Homer; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
Warren was an elder and Sunday school teacher at Homer Church of Christ. He was Homer’s first TV repairman to work on tubes in televisions and was a machinist at the UI for over 30 years. Warren was a coach for Little League and a Boy Scout adviser. His hobbies included playing horseshoes, bowling, mushroom hunting, gardening, camping and sitting around the campfire.
Memorials can be made to Homer United Congregational Church.