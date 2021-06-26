FARMER CITY — Warren Lee Smothers, 87, of Farmer City passed away at 8:16 a.m. Friday (June 25, 2021) at home.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at DeLand Christian Church, DeLand, with Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.
Memorials may be made to DeLand Christian Church or Marion County Horizon Center-Quincy Cila.
Warren was born July 20, 1933, in Blue Ridge Township, Piatt County, a son of Charles and Theresa Warren Smothers. He married Patricia June Wheeler on Sept. 15, 1953, in Farmer City. She passed away Jan. 17, 2014.
Warren is survived by his daughter, Cinda Sieving of Cissna Park; two sons, Harold Lee Smothers and Dale Eugene Smothers, both of Farmer City; two grandchildren, Erin (Brandon) Sturm of Loda and Nathan (Stephanie) Sieving of Boise, Idaho; seven great-grandchildren, Paige Sturm, Avery Sturm, Logan Sturm, Mason Sturm, Emmett Sieving, Sloane Sievinga and Elias Sieving; and sister, Mary Kay (Don) Sjoken of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Warren was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired farmer. Warren was a member of DeLand Christian Church. He was active in Bethel Church activities. Warren was a board member of the Piatt County Farm Service.