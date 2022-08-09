VILLA GROVE — Warren C. Vandeventer, 95, of Villa Grove passed away Sunday (Aug. 7, 2022) at the Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Warren was born on May 11, 1927, in Hugo, to Fred and Stella (Taylor) Vandeventer. He married Marcella Coslet on Aug. 29, 1946, in Tuscola.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marcella Vandeventer; four children, Donna (David) Koeberlein, Den (Mary) Vandeventer, Denise Hovis and Daryl (Barb) Vandeventer; eight grandchildren, Brian (Mitzi) Koeberlein, Tony (Jodi) Vandeventer, Chris (Candace) Vandeventer, Andrea (Rhett) Burris, Adam Hovis, Cindi Vandeventer, Angie Vandeventer and Ellen (Josh) Rund; 10 great-grandchildren, Tyson Koeberlein, Lucas Vandeventer, Meredith Vandeventer, Jackson Vandeventer, Rylyn Burris, Lane Burris, Courtney Howard, Carson Howard, Harrison Rund and Charlotte Rund; and one sister, Helen Hatchel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne, Leslie and Dean Vandeventer; infant brother, Lowell Blaine; and a grandson, Kerry Koeberlein.
Warren loved to spend his time outside, whether it be mowing his lawn, tinkering in the garage or working on a project around the house. He was a hardworking man and would work from sun up to sun down; that made him truly appreciate everything he had. He also enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m.; Ted Shearer will be officiating. Burial will follow in Hugo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Living Hope Fellowship Church, 1206 Industrial Drive, Villa Grove, IL 61956.