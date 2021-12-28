BUCKLEY — Warren Philip Winder, 90, of Buckley passed away at 9:43 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 209 W. Jones St., Milford, with funeral services to follow at noon. The Rev. Doug Minton will officiate. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley, with military honors by Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Warren was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Lodge, the son of Philip and Gladys Merriman Winder. He married Jeannette Marie Hartke on April 16, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She preceded him in death on Aug. 24, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Gene (Stephanie) Winder of West Lafayette, Ind., and James Winder of Buckley; a daughter, Susan DeAtley of Paxton; five grandchildren, Victoria (Branden) Mullis, Morgan Winder, Wesley (Kia) Ricketts, Grant Sondgeroth and Garrett Sondgeroth; and three great-grandchildren, Rowan Kaufmann, Scarlett Kaufmann and Kohen Keen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Wesley Warren Winder; two brothers, Lester Winder and Dean Winder; and two sisters, Phyllis Colvin and Josie Fought.
Warren proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. After his time in the service, he went to work for the Champaign Telephone Company, General Phone Company, Paxton, and retired from Alltel Phone Company as a supervisor.
Warren was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford, and Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, smoking cigars, telling stories and playing Solitaire. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432 or Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.