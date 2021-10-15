FOOSLAND — Wayne F. Apperson, 89, of Foosland passed away peacefully Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021) at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City, with his family by his side.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gibson City United Methodist Church or to the Gibson Area Hospital Annex.
Wayne was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Elliott, a son of Andrew N. and Augusta R. Meuser Apperson. He married Audrey Jamison on June 2, 1955, in Osman.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey Apperson of Foosland; two children, Stanley (Larry de Pedro) Apperson of Hoopeston and Bonnie Wilkinson of Munster, Ind.; two grandchildren, Katherine (Tom Skobel) Apperson of Carol Stream and Emily Apperson of Champaign; daughter-in-law, Shirley Olson of Champaign; sister-in-law, Polly Apperson of Middleton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wilbur and Bob.
Wayne was a member of Gibson City United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong farmer starting at the age of 10. He was a seed salesman for Pioneer Seed for over 50 years and ran a corn sheller and bailer. He loved the land, but he also loved being with his family. They brought him the greatest joy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
