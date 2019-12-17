CHAMPAIGN — Wayne Lee Banwart, 71, of Champaign passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by family, in Fishers, Ind., after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1948, to Albert and Betty (Zaugg) Banwart in West Bend, Iowa. He graduated from West Bend High School as valedictorian and went on to Iowa State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Agronomy, and master's and Ph.D. degrees in Soil Science. He married Charlen Schrock on March 22, 1970, in Oakville, Iowa.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 46 years, Charlen (Schrock) Banwart, and a granddaughter, Matea Stoller.
He is survived by three children: Krista (Doug) Stoller of Omaha, Neb., Kara (Aaron) Klopfenstein of Fishers, Ind., and Neil (Leann) Banwart of Zionsville, Ind.; eight grandchildren: Ashlyn Stoller, Peyton Stoller, Caleb Klopfenstein, Carter Klopfenstein, Cooper Klopfenstein, Letty Banwart, Stelle Banwart, and Theo Banwart; two brothers: Dan (Kathy) Banwart of Forrest and Leo (Tami) Banwart of Yarmouth, Iowa; four sisters: Becky (Andy) Virkler of West Bend, Iowa, Rose (Wayne) Grimm of West Bend, Iowa, Sue (Charles) Schneider of Elgin, Iowa, and Sandy (Lon) Butikofer of Manchester, Iowa.
Wayne enjoyed a distinguished 32-year career at the University of Illinois working in the College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) as a scientist, teaching professor, and administrator, serving in various leadership roles in the College Dean’s office before retiring in 2007. He made significant contributions to the growth of the ACES Honors Program and James Scholar Program. He also served as president for the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA).
Wayne had a willing heart for Christian ministry, faithfully serving as an elder and minister in the Apostolic Christian Church for many years, investing countless hours sharing the good news of Jesus Christ locally, nationally and internationally.
Wayne loved serving because he loved people. He was quick to offer a helping hand and a word of encouragement to everyone who crossed his path. He will be remembered for his gentle and humble spirit, positive attitude, wisdom, kindness, servant leadership, and undying love for his family and friends. He leaves a godly legacy of generosity and love that will impact generations to come.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church in Champaign, with additional visitation from 9-9:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign after the funeral.
Charitable donations can be made to two of Wayne’s favorite causes, Christian service and higher education. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Apostolic Christian Servant Fund and a newly created endowment fund, The Dr. Wayne L. Banwart Legacy Scholarship Fund, at the University of Illinois Foundation. See caringbridge.org/visit/waynebanwart for more information.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.