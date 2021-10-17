ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Wayne William Eberhardt, 96, died of natural causes on Monday (Oct. 11, 2021) in Issaquah, Wash.
He was born on June 6, 1925, in St. Louis, to Laura Wehmeier Eberhardt and William August Eberhardt. He was nicknamed "Butch," as he weighed 11 pounds at birth and grew to be 6 feet 2 1/2 inches tall. From an early age, he developed a love of music, listening to his father play the piano while his mother was cooking supper. He was a natural athlete and became involved in sports with baseball and soccer leagues that played every week. These interests followed him to high school, where he participated in mixed chorus, as well as track, basketball and football, winning Missouri state championships in all three sports!
Upon graduating from high school, Wayne enlisted in the Marine Corps and served during World War II in Saipan, Okinawa, and Nagasaki as a communication specialist.
After the war, Wayne enrolled at the University of Illinois, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the football team that won the 1947 Rose Bowl. It is also where he met and married "the love of his life," Joyce M. Applegate. The couple stayed in Urbana after school and raised their family. Wayne worked at H.R. Bresee & Co. insurance agency for many years before buying it with two partners in 1980. They later merged with several other companies, creating the largest insurance agency in downstate Illinois, and he was elected chairman of the board.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Urbana, where he held positions of elder, trustee and deacon. He engaged in philanthropy with the Masons and Shriners.
Wayne retired at age 62, and he and Joyce enjoyed many years after that traveling, antiquing, dancing, and relaxing at a cottage on Lake Mattoon.
Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Elwyn L. Eberhardt; and, just six weeks ago, his wife of 73 years, Joyce A. Eberhardt.
He is survived by his daughters, Luan Wold (Ben), Nancy Eberhardt and Amy Eberhardt; and granddaughters, Alexandra Wold and Emma Wold.
No service is planned at this time.