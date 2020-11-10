HOOPESTON — Wayne Eldon Carter, 79, of Hoopeston died at 6:45 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
A private funeral and burial will be held for the Navy veteran, with military rites accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. We kindly ask that face coverings be worn and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation and/or service.