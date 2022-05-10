TUSCOLA — Wayne Hardwick, 76, of Tuscola passed away at 5:38 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ralph Deal officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Cemetery, rural Tuscola.
Wayne was born May 7, 1946, in Tuscola, the son of Allen and Ruby Davis Hardwick. He married Wanda L. Amick on April 27, 1968 in Atwood. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Rhonda (Joseph) Mills of Atwood; a granddaughter, Ashley Mills of Tolono; and two brothers, Rick Hardwick and Joe Hardwick, both of Tuscola.
Wayne worked as a diesel mechanic for Ecoff Trucking and Ron Smith Trucking for many years. Upon his retirement, he worked as a janitor at the North Ward Elementary School in Tuscola. He served his country in the U.S. Army.
Wayne enjoyed fishing and playing bluegrass music. He was a member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tuscola United Church of Christ or Hands-4-Paws.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.