OAKWOOD — Wayne Allen Hardy, 70, of Oakwood passed away peacefully at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Morfey (Hardy); father, Daniel Hardy; sister, Diane Miller; and brother, Daniel “Jr.” Hardy.
He is survived by his “Ole Lady” of 42 years, Cheryl Lewis; four sons, Ron Hardy (Julie), Jason Hardy (Anna), Jeremy Hardy (Nichole) and Zachary Hardy (Daniela); 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his canine companion, Hulk.
Known to many as “Insane Wayne,” he was an avid lover of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, racing and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He was loved by so many, but his grandchildren held a special place in his heart.
Wayne will be cremated as he wished, and a celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at American Legion Post 24, 705 Bloomington Road, Champaign.
Memorials can be made to the family to help with services. The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society to assist them in celebrating Wayne’s life.
Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.