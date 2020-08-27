SAVOY — Wayne Newton Hecht died at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne was born on Nov. 23, 1929, to Grace and Alvah Hecht in Kearney, Neb. He married Jeretta Catherine Leu on Feb. 4, 1951, at United Lutheran Church in York, Neb.
He graduated from York High School in 1948. After serving in the Army Counterintelligence Corps during the Korean War, he attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
In 1963, Wayne accepted the position of assistant director at the newly constructed Assembly Hall at the University of Illinois. Wayne retired from the University as director of the Assembly Hall in 1993. He was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife, Jeretta; son, Bruce Matthew (Mary Ann) Hecht of Lovington; and daughter, Laura Jane (Robert) Young of San Carlos, Calif. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Lisa (John) Bertetto; great-grandsons, John Victor and Leo Bruce of Sullivan; and one brother, Ross Hecht of Lincoln, Neb.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean and Boyd.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.