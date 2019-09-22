GIBSON CITY — Bradford “Wayne” King, 82, of Gibson City passed away at 11:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Gibson City, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Gibson City Bible Church, with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Wayne was born May 1, 1937, in Kenosha, Wis., a son of Bradford and Alta Carolyn Corder King. He married Carol Ann Zehr on Aug. 25, 1962.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years; four sons, Dan (Elizabeth) King of Riverside, Calif., David (Eva) King of Pascagoula, Miss., Jonathan (Rosalie) King of Lombard and James King of Alexandria, Va.; and six grandchildren, Kimberly, Bethany, Elizabeth, Ruth, Samuel and Jacob. Also surviving is a brother, Richard (Karen) King of Omaha, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis.
Wayne accepted Jesus as his savior at age 8 and felt the call to full-time ministry in his later teen years. After attending Northern Illinois University, Briercrest Bible College and Moody Bible Institute, he began serving with Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc. Wayne, with his wife, Carol, and baby, Danny, sailed to Israel in May 1964, where they continued to serve under CEF Inc. for the next 39 years. They lived for 37 years in Nazareth, where they ministered to the local Arab community. Since 2003, Wayne and Carol have lived and served in the Gibson City-Fisher area. Members of Gibson City Bible Church, they presided over the children’s church ministry for several years, as well as hosting 5-Day Clubs in small communities within Ford and Champaign counties.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial gifts may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship. Online condolences and memories can be shared at rosenbaumfh.com.