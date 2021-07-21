DANVILLE — Wayne M. “Maynard” Lamb, 77, of Danville passed away at 8:44 a.m. Saturday (July 17, 2021) at home.
Wayne was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Vermilion County, to Ralph and Florence Thomas Lamb.
Surviving are one daughter, Rachel Lamb of Chicago; one sister, Judy (Gerald) Arnett of Fairmount; four grandchildren, Gabriel, Nick, Madeline and Joey; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Char Lamb and Beatrice Lamb.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Lamb and Dale Lamb; and one sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Vernon) Fultz.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army. He had been a security guard. He enjoyed playing Scrabble and chess, mushroom hunting and fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Illini fan.
Private burial in Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount.
Memorials to the Fairmount library. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.