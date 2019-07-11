LEESBURG, Fla. — Wayne M. Steen, 85, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Savoy, was called home Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 9:15 p.m. at Silverlake Assisted Living, Leesburg, Fla.
He was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Thompkinsville, Ky., to Oscar and Hettie Steen. He married Mary Ann (Galaway) Steen on Dec. 6, 1952, and she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Terry (Traci) Steen of St. Petersburg, Fla., Katrinka (Mike) Smith of Kennesaw, Ga., Timothy Steen of Homer and Tammy (Andy) Hoggatt of Champaign; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Steen of White Bluff, Tenn.; a sister, Betty McDaniels of Paris, Ill.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glen Steen of Pacola, Okla.; brother, Jack Steen of Camargo; and sister, Ginny Reed of Houston, Texas.
He and Mary Ann owned and managed Wayne Steen Masonry for 32 years along with a small engine repair shop in Savoy. He was a 50-year member of the Moose Lodge, a 55-year member and Past Master of Urbana Masonic Lodge 157, a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Scottish Rite, Danville, and named the 1984 Outstanding Family in the Valley of Danville, member of Ansar Shriner Temple, Springfield, and member and past Worthy Patron of Eastern Star Hope Chapter, Urbana.
He was a member of the AMVETS in Leesburg, Fla., member of Christ United Methodist Church, Leesburg, Fla., former member of Savoy United Methodist Church, Savoy, and past president of the RO of Brittany Estates Board in Leesburg, Fla. He served for five years as a board member of the Eastern Star Nursing Home in Macon. He enjoyed traveling worldwide, cruising, golf, boating, dancing, puzzles and sharing time with his friends and family.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Christ United Methodist Church, Leesburg, Fla. The celebration will be immediately followed by an interment in the Memorial Garden at the church and a lunch reception.