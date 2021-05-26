SIDNEY — Wayne Edward Musson, 67, of Sidney transitioned peacefully at home, with his loving wife and children by his side, on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).
He was born on July 12, 1953, in Sidney, N.Y., the son of Floyd A. and Jean M. (McGibbon) Musson.
Wayne graduated from Cortland High School in 1971. He married Carol Kinne on May 2, 1981, at St. Mary's Church in Cortland, N.Y.
Wayne worked for several years stringing tennis rackets at Wilson's Sporting Goods in Cortland until it closed. He also enjoyed roofing with his brother, Dennis. He attended Tompkins Cortland Community College and later was employed as a personnel technician for Cortland County, where he worked for 23 years before retiring in 2016.
Wayne and Carol were married for 40 wonderful years and always loved an adventure. They traveled to Italy, Hawaii and throughout the continental United States. One of their favorite places was Myrtle Beach, S.C., where they spent many vacations with their children over the years. After retiring, they eventually chose to reside there for three years before moving to Illinois to be near family.
An avid sports fan, Wayne loved watching football, running, riding his motorcycle and playing basketball with his many friends. His real passion was playing racquetball whenever he could. He also loved his family dearly and adored his four grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his wisdom, support and great sense of humor. He was a cherished father and grandfather, lovingly called "Pop" by his two little granddaughters. His influence and impact on others will be greatly missed.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carol; two children, Gail C. Riggs (Darin) of Sidney and Ryan W. Musson (Aimee) of Niskayuna, N.Y.; a sister, Diana Woodworth; and grandchildren, Jameson and Julian Musson and Anna and Lilly Riggs.
Wayne is also survived by three half brothers and sisters, Ronald and Raymond Musson and Ramona Pike.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Dennis Musson; and half sister, Janice Thacker.
A celebration of life service will be held at Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the funeral home with services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
