THOMASBORO — Wayne Phelps, 93, of Thomasboro passed away at 9:22 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with Pastor Hank Sanford officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wayne was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Villa Grove, a son of Charles Christopher and Birgie Mae (Riddle) Phelps. Survivors include two brothers, Jim Phelps of Urbana and Jerry Eugene Phelps of Thomasboro; two nephews, H. Ronald Phelps and Jimmy Phelps Jr.; three nieces, Kathy Stoller, Sharon Slade and Peggy Allen; and three great-nephews, Ronald Phelps, Keith Phelps and Ben Stoller.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Clarence, Floyd, Harold, Stella and Irene.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 and was stationed in Germany. He worked as a printer for the University of Illinois for 38 years and loved his job, especially printing tickets for famous entertainers that performed at the Assembly Hall.
Wayne was a member of Webber Street Church. He enjoyed fishing, golf and country music and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs fan UI basketball and football.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.