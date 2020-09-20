OGDEN — Wayne L. Sage, 81, of Ogden passed away at 1:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Masks are required during the visitation. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Kopmann Cemetery, with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Wayne was born May 26, 1939, in Compromise Township, the son of Fred and Reka (Albers) Sage. He married Roxie Schweineke on Oct. 15, 1961, in Broadlands. She survives.
He is survived by his children, Sandra Lynne (Bill) Whalen of Crane, Mo., SueAnn Denise (Jim) Billimack of Metamora and Kevin Wayne (Lisa) Sage of Ogden; nine grandchildren, Emily (Cody) Scott, Rachel (Caleb) Gibbens, Mitchell (Haley) Billimack, Grant Billimack, Sydney Billimack, Janssen Sage, Jo Hannah Sage, Michael Sage and Olivia Sage; two brothers, Darold (Millie) Sage of Venice, Fla., and Myron Sage of Gifford; one sister, Donna (Carl) Beard of Tavares, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal, where he was baptized and confirmed.
His greatest love was his family and spending time with them. He also enjoyed Hereford cattle and attending Hereford cattle shows and events.
He was a member of the American Hereford Association and the Illinois Hereford Association. He was named the Illinois Hereford Man of the Year by the Illinois Hereford Association, received the Illinois Golden Breeder Award, and was honored as the American Junior Hereford Association Advisor of the Year.
Wayne was a lifelong farmer and was named the Champaign County Young Farmer of the Year in 1970. He also worked as a St. Joseph rural mail carrier for many years.
Memorials may be made to the National Hereford Youth Foundation or Kopmann Cemetery Association.
