CHAMPAIGN — Wayne Schillinger, 81, of Champaign passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born June 30, 1938, to Robert and Elisabeth Schillinger, in Aurora. He married Marilyn Kieso on Nov. 16, 1957, in Aurora. She preceded him in death in January 2015.
He is survived by his children, Amie (Richie) Pankau of Champaign and Robert Wayne Schillinger of Urbana; granddaughters, Sara Elisabeth Pankau and Stephanie Marie Pankau; and stepgrandson, Bryan Pankau. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
After moving to Champaign in 1965, Wayne worked at the University of Illinois as a tool and die maker. In his free time, he loved traveling, camping, fishing and hunting for both deer and turkey. He enjoyed being at the St. Joseph Sportsman Club and clay shooting. He enjoyed boating and, in particular, his boat trips down the Ohio River with Marilyn. He was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign.
A visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will take place following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Interment will take place at noon Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Montgomery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign.