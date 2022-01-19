SAVOY — Wayne Schmidt, 76, of Savoy entered into eternal rest with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday (Jan. 14, 2022).
Raised in Bartonville, he graduated from the University of Illinois in electrical engineering, becoming a lifelong Illini fan in the process. He had a 40-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign.
Wayne was a man of quick wit and a ready smile. He lived life to its fullest, traveled extensively, loved a good glass of wine or a long hike, and was a longtime church choir member. He was also an avid card player, counting cards to beat his opponents (even if they were his children). He was a die-hard runner, triathlete and tennis player, competing in multiple races throughout the area.
Most importantly, he was a faithful Christian and a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed for the joy he brought to our lives.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lavonne; sister, Alice; three children and their spouses; and eight grandchildren.
A private service will be held this week at Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.