BUCKLEY — Wayne Louis Schmidt, 89, formerly of Buckley, died peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020, at Wayside Parkview Estates in Wayside, Wis.
Born May 11, 1930, to Erma (Scheibe) and H. Harris Schmidt of Wrightstown, Wis., Wayne married Elaine Natzke of Wayside, Wis., on Feb. 3, 1951. Later that year he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving at Sheppard in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Chanute in Rantoul. After discharge, Wayne returned to Wrightstown where he opened a radio and television shop.
In 1957 he moved to Buckley, where he would remain until he and Elaine retired to Wayside in 2019. During their years in Buckley, Wayne and Elaine were active members of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
From the late 1950's, Wayne worked as a technician for Donald Bitzer at the University of Illinois’ Coordinated Science Lab in Champaign-Urbana. Among the projects he built was the equipment for Dr. Bitzer’s pioneering computer system PLATO, which introduced innovations such as message boards, e-mail, chat rooms, emoticons, instant messaging, and multi-player video games. He also worked on prototypes of the world’s first plasma screen and video screens that would respond to human touch.
In the early 1970's, Wayne changed careers to drive cross-country semi for Schneider of Green Bay. A proud moment in his life was induction into Schneider’s Million Mile Club.
Wayne is survived by his wife Elaine of Wayside, Wis., six children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ralph.
The funeral service for Wayne will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, 8378 County Road W, Wayside, Wis., at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Visitation will be on Friday at Zion–Wayside from noon until time of service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to a worthy cause of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements by Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison, Wis.; telephone 920-864-2418.