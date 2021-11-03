OAKWOOD — Wayne R. “Hattie/Scotty” Scott, 95, of Oakwood passed from this life on Monday (Nov. 1, 2021) in Danville, comforted by his loving family.
Wayne was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Fithian, to Clarence and Hildred (Clingan) Scott. He grew up in Fithian, graduating from Oakwood Township High School in 1946.
Wayne married Mabra Jean Edenburn in Danville on Sept. 16, 1946, and they were devoted partners for 71 years. She preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2017. Wayne was also preceded in death by his siblings, James, Garnett, Thelma, Clarence Jr. and Glen.
Wayne is survived by his children, Matilda (Chuck, deceased) Cushwa of Fithian, Greg (Sandy) Scott of Roseville, Mich., and Betsy (Ted) Vacketta of Danville. Grandchildren include Wendi Cushwa of Catlin, Ben Cushwa of Danville, Melissa (Paul) Behrens of Beverly Hills, Mich., Richard (Christina) Scott of Macomb Township, Mich., the Rev. Jessica Vacketta of Fort Worth, Texas, Erik Scott of Roseville, Mich., and Leslie (Greg) Schebler of Livermore, Calif. Great-grandchildren are Diamond Hay of Springfield, Kelsi Cushwa of Tilton, William and Jacob Cushwa of Pekin, Mackenzie Cushwa of Pontiac, Anna and Leah Behrens of Beverly Hills, Mich., Eloise Scott and Austin Booza of Macomb Township and Lily, Penny and Theo Schebler of Livermore. Great-great-grandchildren include Myla Carter of Catlin, Gunnar Kirkpatrick and Huxtan Cushwa of Tilton and Payton and Lincoln Hay of Springfield. Additional survivors are sister-in-law Jeanne (Glen) Scott of Danville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne spent most of his career employed by the University of Illinois Facilities and Services Grounds Department, retiring in 1987 after 38 years of dedicated service. In his “spare time,” he worked for himself trimming shrubs and hedges in the Danville and Champaign area. His many repeat customers always sought out his services because he was known as an artist with the hedge trimmers, which were always kept razor sharp and in good repair! There were a few lucky customers who he kept trimming for well into his 70s. He was known for his honesty, hard work and promptness.
Wayne was quite the athlete in his earlier days while at Oakwood High School, participating in football, basketball, baseball and track, earning a total of 12 varsity letters. He was always proud of the fact that he and his brother, Clarence Jr., were able to help secure the coveted Vermilion County basketball tournament championship together. While participating in track at Oakwood, Wayne was the final Oakwood High record holder in the 440-yard dash in a time of 50.2 seconds, as that record was never broken prior to the event being shortened to 400 meters. He readily acknowledged the accomplishment of the 400-meter record holder, but he always said “that guy could have stumbled the last 7 feet in the old distance,” so the 440-yard record stands! He qualified for the state track meet in both his junior and senior years. Oakwood also won the Vermilion County championship in track his senior year, where he won the 440 and 220, finished second in the 120 high hurdles, and anchored the winning mile relay team.
Being such a huge basketball fan, Wayne kept involved by serving as a basketball official for many years. Experiencing the game from that side of the whistle, he always admonished his children to “always respect and never yell at the officials, because they are just doing a tough job the best they can.” He was a huge fan of Oakwood High and University of Illinois athletics, with basketball of course being his favorite sport to watch. His wardrobe contains plenty of purple and orange and blue garments!
Wayne was always very community minded and served several years on the Oakwood Grade School board of education prior to the consolidation to Oakwood Unit 76. Wayne was a Freemason, participating for several years in the local fraternal branch in Oakwood. He always enjoyed the annual vacations he and his family took to Gatlinburg, Tenn., where his favorite activity was sitting on the benches and striking up conversations with whomever was lucky enough to sit down next to him. He truly never met a stranger and always enjoyed learning what the other person’s story was. He was a people person and always treated everyone with courtesy and respect. Even in his final months, when it could have been easy to complain about his declining health and infirmities, he kept a positive attitude. Wayne always tried to be supportive and friendly with the medical staff who were providing him with care. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs at Carle, Autumn Fields of Tilton and Colonial Manor nursing home for their compassionate care of Wayne over the past several months. You are a credit to your profession.
Wayne will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, but we are grateful that our lives have been enriched so much by his presence and unconditional love.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with the Rev. Jessica Vacketta and the Rev. Patti Wise officiating. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Robison Chapel. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.
Memorials to Oakwood Community Education Foundation or the Danville Central Christian Church Foundation, Inc., Danville. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.