FISHER — Wayne Edward Shields, 93, of Fisher passed away at 10:08 p.m. Saturday (April 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher. A private family funeral service will be held. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Wayne was born May 18, 1927, in Dewey, the son of Charles William and Mary Rose Ferguson Shields. He married Grace Helena Ackerman on Aug. 13, 1949, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. She preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2018.
He is survived by two daughters, Anita (Ken) Ingold of Fisher and Peggy (Jon) Howard of Fisher; a son, Bill (Stacey) Shields of Springfield, Mo.; five grandchildren, Julie (Victor) Daugherty, Tracy (Tim) Hood, Carrie Stanton, Luke (Meghan) Jackson and Peyson (Cameron) Mecke; 10 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Jordan; two brothers, Russell and Marvin Shields; and one sister, Della Mae Shields.
Wayne grew up in the Dewey and Fisher area. He graduated from Fisher High School in 1945. After a 39-year career with Illini FS, he retired in 1989. He then farmed the family farm that he grew up on.
He was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, and the AMVETS. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and woodworking. He was a dedicated volunteer for the Fisher Fair for many years and always enjoyed taking care of the grounds. He was also instrumental in the founding of the Fisher Little League.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.