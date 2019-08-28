LODA — Wayne E. Tyler of Savoy, formerly of Loda, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47 in Gibson City with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home.
He was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Wing, Ill., the son of Fred and Belle Marie Tyler. He married Ila Friese on May 21, 1950. She passed away on Jan. 22, 1988. He later married Wilma Rick on June 15, 1996, and she passed away Nov. 21, 2013.
Survivors include a brother, Fred Tyler (Debbye) of Countryside; his daughter, Lynn Eddleman (Tom) of Champaign; grandsons, Dwight Eddleman (Nikki) of Monticello, Tommy Eddleman of Tuscola and Scott Hoffman of Las Vegas; stepchildren, Maren Brucker (Don) of Mahomet, Martha Warsaw (Darwin) of Farmer City, Lynn Hubbard (Jim) of Apache Junction, Ariz., Cindy Smith (Joe Locsin) of Lake Forrest, William Rick, Jr. (Kathy) of Farmer City and Timothy Rick (Mindy) of Farmer City; and many stepgrandchildren and great-step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; his daughter, Lorraine Hoffman; and sister, Marjorie Ernest Morris.
He was a first class fireman in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then served in the Reserves for seven years. He worked as a carpenter for many years and in 1951 began his career at the Gibson City post office as a substitute carrier, then becoming a regular carrier and advancing to a regular clerk. In 1967, he was named an assistant postmaster, and in September 1973 became postmaster until his early retirement at age 50 in January 1983.
He was a Boy Scout leader for many years, a member of the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City and was once very active in his church, as well as assisting in some of the construction of the church in 1963.
He and his wife, Ila, purchased a lot and later a lake home at Bayles Lake, Loda, and after retirement moved there. He took up golf and golfed many courses in the area. He volunteered in the recycling program at Bayles Lake, took on many construction projects (decks, etc.) for Bayles Lake residents and added on a beautiful family room and deck on his own residence.
He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, pontoon boat rides, feeding the birds, attending and watching Illini football and basketball games, loved Chief Illiniwek and collected Native American figurines and plates.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
