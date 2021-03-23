URBANA — Wayne Weidner, 83, of Urbana passed away at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Wayne was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Urbana, the son of Roy E. and Mildred M. (Brown) Weidner. He married Diane Rear on Sept. 15, 1963, in Urbana.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Reagen (Shawn) O’Connor; grandsons, Brady and Evan; brother, Ron (Kay) Weidner; and sister, Ruth Douglas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; oldest brother, Farris Weidner; and youngest brother, David Weidner.
Wayne is a 1955 graduate of Urbana High School and a 35-year veteran of the Illinois National Guard, retiring as a major. He was a pressman with the Champaign-Urbana Courier newspaper for over 20 years until it closed in 1979. Thereafter he worked as a stockbroker.
He was a member of Quest United Methodist Church: A Community of Grace and the Urbana Exchange Club. He volunteered with the Friends of the Urbana Free Library and loved helping with their book sales. He collected model trains, attended tractor shows with his brothers, and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed listening to the radio (especially WGN), reading the newspaper, and his daily walks with his friend, Ralph. He was crazy about his pets, and his dog, Jack, was his constant companion. His son-in-law often called him the dog whisperer.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Casey Taylor will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Exchange Club of Urbana or the Urbana Free Library. Condolences may be offered at rennerwikoffchapel.com.