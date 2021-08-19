CHAMPAIGN — Wayne M. Yonce, 77, of Champaign passed away Monday (Aug. 16, 2021) after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease with dementia. He was surrounded with love with his family by his side.
Wayne was born in Urbana on March 27, 1944. He was a lifelong resident of Champaign-Urbana and a 1962 Champaign High School graduate. Wayne served as a member of the Illinois National Guard during the 1960s.
He married the love of his life, Wanda Barnes, on March 11, 1967, in Urbana. She survives, along with their two sons, Kevin and Byron (Lynn); two grandchildren, Nick and Lizzie; one brother, Robert (Corrine); and one sister, Mary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Esta and John Yonce.
Mr. Yonce owned and operated Twin City Tent and Awning for more than 50 years until his retirement in 2018. He was considered a pioneer in the industrial fabrics industry. Throughout his distinguished career, he served as president of the Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky Canvas Products Association, was chairman of the Professional Awning Manufacturers Association, and was a board member, as well as an honored life member, of the Industrial Fabrics Association International.
Wayne was an active member within his community. He served as president of the Urbana Chamber of Commerce, was a charter board member of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, and a longtime member of the Urbana Rotary Club, serving as president of the club from 1993 to 1994.
As a lifelong Illini fan and longtime season ticket holder, Wayne bled orange and blue. Having held the same ticket at the Assembly Hall for over 30 years, seat 11 row 5 of section A4 will always tilt slightly to the right, just as it did when he sat there. Equally as important to him was watching his two grandchildren play sports over the years. Any former teammate of Nick and Lizzie will remember him sitting right behind home plate cheering the team on and talking to the umpires.
Wayne never failed to make others smile, always had a story to tell, and was fiercely loyal to his people. He will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him.
A private family memorial will be held at a future date in his honor. Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Stephens Family YMCA Parkinsons FIT Program, 2501 Fields South Drive, Champaign, IL 61822. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.