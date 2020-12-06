SAVOY — Weldon Ray Rogers, 72, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home in Savoy.
He was born Dec. 24, 1947, in Herrin to Perry and Wylma (Green) Rogers. Weldon married Brenda B. Wells on Nov. 24, 1979, in Champaign.
Weldon is survived by his wife; a daughter, Margret Jean (Jim) Castor; two granddaughters, Madison Grace Castor and Savanna Jean Castor; a sister, Ida Margaret Rogers; and a brother, Wilford Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Jean Crawford; and a brother, Ronald Dean Rogers.
Weldon loved woodworking and remodeling his home. He enjoyed making things for his daughter and granddaughters.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and the Army National Guard during Desert Storm. Weldon was a member of the Freemasons.
A graveside committal with military rites will be held in Weldon's honor at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.