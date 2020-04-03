URBANA — Wendell Stanley Sullivan, 95, of Urbana passed away at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at his home.
Private family services will be held at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. A private graveside service will take place Monday at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign. Military rites will be performed by American Legion Post 71 and the U.S. Navy.
Wendell was born in Champaign on Oct. 15, 1924, to parents Stephen M. Sullivan and Nola F. Freece. They preceded him in death. On Aug. 6, 1946, he married Helen Whitlatch; she preceded him in death on Aug. 27, 2004. He married Betty Schoch on Oct. 8, 2005; she passed away on Nov. 1, 2014.
Also preceding him in death were his daughter, Karla Sullivan, two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherri (Kent) Paris of Urbana; and three grandchildren, Cathy Grove of Richmond, Ill., Andrew (Erin) Paris of Champaign and Daniel Paris of Champaign. His siblings, Maurice Dean Sullivan of Champaign and Joyce (Arnie) Kropp of Catoosa, Okla.; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive him.
Wendell attended Urbana schools, leaving his junior year to join the Navy. He served aboard the USS Oakland for four years during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
He worked as an Urbana police officer and for the University of Illinois as a sign painter, retiring after 41 years.
“Dad loved the Lord and there also was no greater love for family than his love. He had a very kind and generous heart. We are blessed to have him in our family.”
Memorial contributions may be made in Wendell’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.