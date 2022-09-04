MANSFIELD — Wendell Thomas “Tom” Adair, 80, of Mansfield passed away at 12:09 a.m. Sept. 1, 2022.
Tom was born to Ernest and Marian (Moore) Adair on July 8, 1942, in Urbana.
He grew up in Savoy and graduated from Central High School in 1960. On March 20, 1963, he married Nancy Sue (Venable) and eventually settled down in Mansfield to raise their four children. After 40 years of marriage, Nancy passed in 2003.
In 2005, he began a relationship with Glo Ann Walsh of Bement.
Tom worked at Sunbeam Bakery for 24 years as a machine technician operator and for 13 years at Winfield Village Apartment Complex as a maintenance worker until he retired in 2014.
Tom was truly a people person and would talk to anyone! He was an avid classic car enthusiast and enjoyed hanging out with his buddies and going to car shows. He was a collector of many things, including toy and model cars and tractors, Christmas village houses and scenes, and seashells. He also enjoyed landscaping, gardening, making fudge (an activity he carried forward after the passing of his wife), and spending time with family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Marian, his wife Nancy, his daughter Tina, and his grandson Preston. Tom is survived by his son Thomas Adair of Savoy, his son Terry Adair of Farmer City, his daughter Tracy (George) Adair-Kirk of Ballwin, MO, seven grandchildren Chris (Eudora) Weedman, Elisha (Nick) Walters, Amanda (AJ) Koch, Stephanie Adair, Dean Kirk, Dylan Adair, and Jessica Kirk, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Hank Sanford will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Champaign-Urbana Sundowners Car Club and sent to 319 S Scarborough St, Sidney, IL 61877. Condolences may be sent to www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.