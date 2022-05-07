ST. JOSEPH — Wendell Gene Viles, 89, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully Wednesday (May 4, 2022) at home.
Wendell was born Feb. 2, 1933, in Champaign County, a son of Vesper and Leona (Wright) Viles. He married Wanda (Craig) Viles on Feb. 25, 1956, and were married for 59 years before she preceded him in death on Jan. 20, 2016.
Wendell was a Korean War veteran for the Navy from 1951 to 1955 and was a lifelong member of the VFW and American Legion. He worked in central receiving for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for 34 years and was proudly retired for 34 years. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, loved his family time and was always the person consoling/chatting with lifelong friends. While retired, he rarely missed hometown visitations to share memories and his never-ending positive energy.
Wendell is survived by his son, Warren Viles, married to Jeanna (Thompson) Viles; two grandchildren, Steven Viles and Donna (Viles) Hawk; three great-grandchildren, Trey, Trent and Nathin; and his daughter, Shauncey (Viles) Knipfer, married to Delmer “Buddy” Knipfer.
Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview, and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St Joseph, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.