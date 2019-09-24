BUCKLEY — Wendy Sue Grohler, 57, of McAllen, Texas, formerly of Buckley, passed away at 8:31 a.m. Sept. 13, 2019, at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance, McAllen, Texas.
She was born Sept. 6, 1962, in Paxton, to Marvin and Myra Grohler.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Grohler; and her sisters, Kathy Wittmeier and Marsha Hitchins.
Wendy is survived by her mother, Myra Grohler of Buckley; siblings, Connie Butzow of Hoopeston, Steven Grohler of Buckley, Linda (John) Barenthin of Champaign and Rodney (Becky) Grohler of Rantoul; and numerous extended family and friends.
Wendy Grohler dedicated 34 years of her life serving her community as an educator. She taught four years at Brownsville Independent School District and 30 years at McAllen ISD. Wendy taught 22 years as a fifth-grade teacher, continued pursuing her love for education and became McAllen ISD’s elementary science and social studies coordinator.
She impacted so many students and teachers alike with her science knowledge. She worked in collaboration with Quinta Mazatlan to provide special opportunities for students with hands-on environmental education trips. She also worked closely with International Museum of Arts and Science (IMAS) to bring science camps for students into many McAllen schools. She collaborated with Region One and the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley on a grant to provide science trainings for many teachers. Wendy also served on the board for the Rio Grande Valley Science Association for many years and was a prominent leader on supporting and improving science instruction throughout the valley and especially in her community where she worked. Wendy was an amazing teacher to her students and a wonderful colleague. Her loving personality and genuine smile will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visitation will be one hour before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered online at www.baierfuneralservices.com.