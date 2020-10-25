CHAMPAIGN — Wendy Wentsai Chiang, 87, formerly of Champaign, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020).
Beloved wife of the late Donald Chien-Tao Chiang (2019); loving mother of Vivian (Steve) Thomas, June Nikoleit and James (Lola) Chiang; cherished grandmother of Franklin Thomas, James and Jacky Nikoleit and Will and Nicole Chiang.
Wendy worked as a nurse and loved to travel with her husband; they visited Europe, China several times and all over the United States. Wendy loved her 25 years of water aerobics at the YMCA with her group of friends. She was a passionate seamstress, gardener and cook who loved sharing her talents and gifts with her family and friends.
