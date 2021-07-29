URBANA — Dr. Wenyu Lin passed away Saturday (July 24, 2021).
She was born in Fujian, China, on July 10, 1944. Dr. Wenyu graduated from Beijing Medical School in China in 1968. She practiced for more than 18 years in Sichuan, China, in general surgery and later in Guangzhou, China, with a specialization in endocrinology.
In 1986, Dr. Wenyu came to the United States and attained U.S. citizenship. After moving here, she became a research scientist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she worked at the Beckman Institute and studied the neural basis of sound commication using frog auditory systems as models for 22 years until retirement in 2010. Her research has made significant contributions to the development of advanced hearing-aid technologies, specifically the ability to extract sound embedded in noises. Over the years, she had dozens of research publications, including some in prestigious journals such as Nature.
Dr. Wenyu is survived by her husband of 48 years, Liang-Cheng Zhang, and five silbings. She is also survived by her daughter, Lynn (husband Tao), and two grandchildren, Joy and Jake, whom she cherished dearly.
She loved talking about her family and grandchildren. She will be remembered as very loving and gentle, having always put others before herself.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. She will be missed and celebrated by the many lives she has touched.