RADFORD, Va. — Wesley Fanson, 87, of Radford, Va., formerly of Catlin, died at 11:50 p.m. Monday (Dec. 14, 2020) at New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg, Va.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Private family funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Raymie Gordon will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 210.