MILFORD — Wesley “Wes” Archer Glover, 79, of Milford passed away on Monday (March 2, 2020) at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. He was born Aug. 20, 1940, in East Chicago, Ind., the son of Olaf E. and Marjory (Smith) Glover, and they preceded him in death.
He married Fredna Ray on July 1, 1965, in Ogden, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Molly Glover of Milford; three sisters, Joy Wood of Columbus, Ohio, Gay Voss of Branson, Mo., and True Glover of Watseka; several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Faustene Nicoson of Hoopeston; and his grand puppy, Gretchen Glover.
Mr. Glover served in the U.S. Air Force and was a farmer in the Milford area for many years. He was also a Bush Hog dealer in Milford for many years and ran the Ford Tractor dealership in Milford for his dad.
Wes served on the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Board for 10 years, Citizens State Bank Board for 40 years and Sheriff's Merit Commission, and was a member of the Milford Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed farming and working on the farm.
Abiding by his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. He will be cremated. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford at a future time.
Memorials may be made to The Arc of Iroquois County.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Please share a memory of Wes at knappfuneralhomes.com.