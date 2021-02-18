NEOGA — The Rev. Wesley Leon Osborn, 1948-2021, of Neoga died at home, with this family around him, on Tuesday evening (Feb. 16, 2021).
The Rev. Osborn received a scholarship to play football from Eureka College and later graduated from Wesleyan University and then attended Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston. He served as a United Methodist pastor for 35 years in Central.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wes and Helen Osborn; in-laws, Bob and Mary Kenner; and siblings, Larry, Don, Pat and Rosie Osborn.
Wes is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rinda (Kenner) Osborn of Paxton; four daughters, Dawn (Richard) Downes of England, Theresa (Craig) Krass of Georgia, Ra'Net Bye of Bloomington and Ja'Net (Mitch) Deason of Riverside; seven grandchildren, Robbie, Cameron and Toby Krass, Paige and Wesley Deason and Kenner and Cooper Bye; and brother, Ron (Margaret) Osborn of Colorado.
In his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed NOMADS of the UMC, volunteering at children's homes and missions in Florida and Georgia. He enjoyed his morning paper crosswords and comics; walking his dogs; watching mystery shows; and as an avid sports fan, he enthusiastically watched his grandkids at their sporting events. As a pastor, he was known for his deep and beautiful voice and will be profoundly missed.
A memorial service will be held in June.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317, or United Methodist NOMADS, P.O. Box 9066, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at swengel-odell.com.