FISHER — Wesley J. Oyer, 84, of Fisher passed away Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at 10:07 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at East Bend Mennonite Church, Fisher, with memorial services following at 11 a.m. Pastor Luke Rosenberger will officiate. Burial will follow in East Bend Cemetery.
Wes was born July 1, 1935, in Ashley, Mich., a son of the late Elmer and Dora (Springer) Oyer. He married Virginia Schaer on April 7, 1961. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Philip (Kristin) Oyer of Ludlow and Timothy (LynnEtta) Oyer of Dewey; daughter, Jayne (Duane) Eby of Fisher; grandsons, Colton (Shelby) Eby and Bradon Eby; granddaughters, Cassandra Oyer and Addison Oyer; brothers, Sanford (Virginia) Oyer, John (Jolene) Oyer and Robert (Rebecca) Oyer; sisters, Donna (Glen Miller) Cripe and Janet (Joseph) Harnish; and sister-in-law, Ruth Oyer.
Wes was preceded in death by his brothers, Franklin (Joyce) Oyer and Melvin Oyer, and brother-in-law, Donald Cripe.
Wes graduated from Fisher High School and attended Goshen College in Indiana. He was a skilled contractor by trade with a reputation for quality and integrity. He enjoyed woodworking and was gifted in antique furniture repair. As an active member of East Bend Mennonite Church, he sat on many committees, taught Sunday school and loved the Lord. In the later years of retirement, his volunteer work at OSF in Urbana brought him much pleasure.
Memorials may be made in Wesley’s name to East Bend Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 520, Fisher, IL 61843. Please share memories on Wesley’s tribute wall at lambyoungfh.com.