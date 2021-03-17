CHAMPAIGN — Wesley was born Aug. 2, 1926, in Bryant, lowa, on the family farm, to Mary Mildred Gusse and Frederick Andrew Schwartz. In 1954, he moved near Morrison, where he worked his dairy farm.
He married Emma Luella Jacobsen Schwartz on Aug. 7, 1948, and had two children, Dr. Sandra Sue Schwartz of Champaign and Wesley Walter Schwartz Jr. (Jolene) of Bryant. They had three boys, Brian, Patrick and Robert. Wes leaves behind five great-grandchildren.
He had a special gift of reading farm animals (often helping neighbors and vets with their diagnosis), and he could name birds by their song, even if he didn't see them, and he knew trees, even in the winter without leaves.
He was active with woodworking projects and could make anything. During the winter, he helped build homes.
He and Emma returned to Clinton, lowa, to live until Emma passed on Dec. 27, 2005. Wes moved down to Champaign in 2007. He spent 10 years at Prairie Winds of Urbana and spent his last few years in Paxton at Accolade nursing home, where he passed Thursday (March 11, 2021) at 7:30 a.m.
Services will be for family only. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.