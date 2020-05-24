RANTOUL — Wilbert “Bill” David Reay, 83, of Pontiac, formerly of Rantoul, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at home.
A private family service with full military rites will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery & Mausoleum, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave, Champaign, with the Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling arrangements.
Bill was born April 24, 1937, in Urbana to Wilbert and Martha Ethel (Oatman) Reay.
He is survived by his significant other, Marilyn Schmidt of Pontiac; sister-in-law Jeanne Minyard Reay of Champaign; and two nephews, Joseph and John Reay of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rosemary Ann (Reay) Murray; and his brother, John Paul Reay.
Bill attended Rantoul grade and high schools and graduated in 1977 from the University of Illinois. He was employed at Humko Products in Quality Control until 1992, then worked for ConAir of Rantoul until he retired in 2008.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the 1960s.
Bill was a lifetime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and the National American Legion and was a past member of the Champaign Moose.
Bill had a lifelong interest in University of Illinois sports. For many years, he was a season-ticket holder for UI football and basketball. He participated with the over-50 age group in the Urbana Recreation and with the over-35 age group softball league. He enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears. Recently, Bill and Marilyn enjoyed attending Cubs-Cardinals games at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.