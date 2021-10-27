GIFFORD — Wilbert J. Buhr, 94, of Gifford passed away at 5:44 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 108 E. Church St., Gifford, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be two hours before the funeral service from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Wilbert was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Ogden Township, Champaign County, the son of Garrelt “Charley” and Seana Bunting Buhr. He married Marie Wolken March 15, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She survives.
Along with his wife, Marie, he is survived by one son, Arlen (Candy) Buhr of Gifford; one daughter, Janice (Pete) Lanto of Edwardsville; a daughter-in-law, Glenda Buhr of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Jason Buhr, Leslie Hoover, Tonya Harris, Renee Keller, Michael Buhr, Andrew Buhr and Jennifer Buhr; great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Ihnen of Rantoul and Rosalyn (Jerry) Roosevelt of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rodney Buhr; and two brothers, Ira Buhr and Hervin Buhr.
Wilbert graduated from Ogden High School. He was a lifelong farmer in the Royal and Gifford areas and was proud to continue his family farm. He loved farming, and when he stepped down from active involvement on the farm, he continued to help in any way, including running for parts and helping to move equipment from field to field.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford; the Gifford Elevator Board; Kopmann Cemetery Board; Gifford Grade School Board; and served in different capacities on the church board.
Wilbert was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illinois basketball fan. He enjoyed listening to the daily news. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Home Health for their compassion and care they gave to Wilbert in recent weeks.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, or Kopmann Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.