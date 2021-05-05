CHAMPAIGN — Wilbert Earl Herman, 59, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, May 8, at Center of Hope, 1109 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with services following at 2 p.m. Officiant will be Apostle Robert Smith. Final interment will immediately follow services at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.