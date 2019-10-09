FARMER CITY — Wilbert Wesley Stephens passed away in Monticello on Monday (Oct. 7, 2019). He was born on March 10, 1925, in Russell County, Ky., to Ezra and Arizona West Stephens.
He met Mary Yeadon at Sunday school in Jamestown, Ky., and they married on Jan. 16, 1946. They moved to Farmer City, where he began farming for Floyd King. He farmed in the Farmer City area for 41 years before retiring to DeLand. He and Mary raised two beautiful daughters.
He was the sixth of 11 children and was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ruth Stephens Smith Johnson, Orpha Stephens Bennett, Magdalene Stephens Rexroad, Jason Stephens, Arvester Stephens and Eli Stephens; both of his daughters, Rebecca Ann Stephens Rich and Patricia Sue Stephens St. Clair; and his wife of 54 years, Mary Pearl Yeadon Stephens.
He is survived by his two grandchildren from his daughter Patty, Beth (Tom) Lamprecht of Louisville, Ky., and Jamie (Julie) Welton of Dallas, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Keller Welton of Dallas, Ava Lamprecht of Louisville, Cole Lamprecht of Louisville and Owen Welton of Dallas; four siblings, Virginia Stephens McQueary, Kevel Stephens Grider, Calvin Stephens and Bobby Stephens; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by a short graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Villas of Hollybrook for taking great care of Wilbert and also the pallbearers, Jamie Welton, Keller Welton, Owen Welton, Cole Lamprecht, Myrl St.Clair and Larry Rich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation at 1111 N. State St., P.O. Box 410, Monticello, lL 61856.